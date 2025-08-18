Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,749 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.34% of Sonoco Products worth $109,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 368.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 524,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after buying an additional 450,792 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 442,892 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 699.3% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 497,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 435,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

