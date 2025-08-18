Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 980,940 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 980,940 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $102,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 294.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.