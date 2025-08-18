BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,799,000 after buying an additional 249,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,018 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in FOX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,817,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after acquiring an additional 497,544 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FOX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of FOX opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.