BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $20.07 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Trimble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,894 shares of company stock worth $18,996,091 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

