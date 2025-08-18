Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 114,435 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,435 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Carpenter Technology worth $91,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

