Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FOX (FOXA)

FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2025 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2025 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

7/9/2025 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/27/2025 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2025 – FOX was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2025 – FOX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/25/2025 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $58.36 on Monday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 242,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 762,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

