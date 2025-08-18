BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 2,671 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,101 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $131,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $286.73 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

