BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $29.14 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $29,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.14 on Monday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

