BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 400,227 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,227 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $36,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

