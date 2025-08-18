Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $753,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,691 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $145.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

