GSG Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $40.52 on Monday. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

