Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,867,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $177.68 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,983.59. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. UBS Group upped their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

