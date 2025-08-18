Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,788 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $75,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.