Summit Securities Group LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 46,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.94. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $113.91 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

