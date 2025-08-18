Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 195.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

