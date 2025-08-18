MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Sells 179,474 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd cut its position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,474 shares during the period. Qfin makes up 6.3% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Qfin worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qfin by 10,812.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qfin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,624 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Qfin by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,550,000 after purchasing an additional 648,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $24,925,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $48.94.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 38.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

