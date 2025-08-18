Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,745 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,689,000 after acquiring an additional 235,301 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 325,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 513,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

