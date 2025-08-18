Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $190.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

