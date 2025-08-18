Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,334,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $291.63 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

