Allen Wealth Management LLC Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Allen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

