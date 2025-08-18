Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 922 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. NMI comprises about 5.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in NMI by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

