1,860 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

