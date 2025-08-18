12,375 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $132.86 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

