Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,704,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,099,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $305.36 on Monday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.97.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

