RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOT opened at $284.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average is $264.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

