Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,920 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,091,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 536,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Centene by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,433,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

