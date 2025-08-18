RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $6,543,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

TMUS opened at $254.63 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,891 shares in the company, valued at $26,702,552.80. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974,370 shares of company stock worth $462,526,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

