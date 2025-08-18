Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $153,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,974,370 shares of company stock worth $462,526,830 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $254.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

