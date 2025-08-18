Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 301.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,908 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after purchasing an additional 320,120 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,030,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

