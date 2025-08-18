Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 846.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $168.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

