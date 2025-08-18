Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,375,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,731,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.7%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.