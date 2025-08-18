Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6%

FDX opened at $227.32 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average of $231.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

