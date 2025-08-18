Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $177.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

