Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0%

Realty Income stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

