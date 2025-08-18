Head to Head Analysis: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) vs. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -13.78% 0.44% 0.27% Zscaler -1.52% -0.59% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 17 14 0 2.45 Zscaler 0 7 28 1 2.83

Risk and Volatility

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus price target of $435.1071, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Zscaler has a consensus price target of $296.8235, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Zscaler’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Zscaler”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $1.00 billion 20.94 -$93.46 million ($3.37) -125.77 Zscaler $2.17 billion 19.75 -$57.71 million ($0.26) -1,057.58

Zscaler has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zscaler beats CyberArk Software on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

