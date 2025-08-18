International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in July

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,200 shares, adeclineof42.7% from the July 15th total of 42,200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9%

ICAGY stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 166.61% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

