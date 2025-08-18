WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in July

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adecreaseof42.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Price Performance

WBIY stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

About WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF

The WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US firms selected for high forecasted dividend yield and strong fundamental factors. Holdings are weighted by forecasted dividend yield. WBIY was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by WBI Shares.

