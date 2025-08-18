WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in July

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adecreaseof42.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Price Performance
WBIY stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
About WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF
