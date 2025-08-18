Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, adropof42.3% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of IESVF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

