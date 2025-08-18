Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, adropof42.3% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of IESVF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Next-Gen Defense: 3 Stocks Riding the New Global Arms Race
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Travel Stocks Rally on Earnings—More Upside Ahead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.