Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BABA opened at $121.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.