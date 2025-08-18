Northern Trust Corp Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,153,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.98 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

