Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Decreases By 43.1%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,100 shares, adecreaseof43.1% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
NASDAQ CREVW opened at $0.04 on Monday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Carbon Revolution Public
