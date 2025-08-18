Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Decreases By 43.1%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,100 shares, adecreaseof43.1% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

NASDAQ CREVW opened at $0.04 on Monday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.