Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

