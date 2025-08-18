Ethic Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

