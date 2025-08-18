JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, adecreaseof43.4% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,134,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,073,000 after acquiring an additional 398,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 207,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

JMSI stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

