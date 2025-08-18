Lee Financial Co Lowers Stock Position in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

