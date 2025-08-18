Sensible Money LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 7.4% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $31.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.