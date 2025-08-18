Lee Financial Co Has $22.47 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.26 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

