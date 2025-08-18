STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,574,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,919,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $245.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.67. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,959 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,764 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

