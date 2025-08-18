Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

GDX stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

