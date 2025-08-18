CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CNO opened at $37.60 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.